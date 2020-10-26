-
The Congressional Budget Office estimates that ending what's known as cost-sharing reduction payments to insurers will raise the deficit $194 billion over 10 years.
The latest analysis by the Congressional Budget Office says the bill would lead to 23 million fewer people having insurance coverage and would cut the federal deficit by $119 billion over 10 years.
See how the new health care bill would affect the uninsured, the cost of coverage and the federal deficit, according to a budget analysis.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office found that without the federal mandate and subsidies, the number of people who will lose their health insurance could grow to 32 million over 10 years.
Repealing the federal health law would add an additional 19 million to the ranks of the uninsured in 2016 and increase the federal deficit over the next…
Solid economic growth will help the federal budget deficit shrink this year to its lowest level since President Barack Obama took office, according to…
The cost of the Affordable Care Act is about $5 billion a year less than originally projected, mostly because insurance premiums were lower than expected,…
The Congressional Budget Office put out a forecast this week that showed the Affordable Care Act will have a positive effect on the labor market, that it…