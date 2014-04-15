ACA Spending Below Projections

The cost of the Affordable Care Act is about $5 billion a year less than originally projected, mostly because insurance premiums were lower than expected, the Congressional Budget Office said Monday. Meanwhile, premiums for the benchmark plan (the second-lowest-cost “Silver” plan) are expected to rise about 6 percent per year, also less than projected, the Miami Herald reports. The CBO said that the new projections resulted in a lower deficit this year and next year than would have occurred in the absence of the legislation.



