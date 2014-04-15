© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

ACA Spending Below Projections

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published April 15, 2014 at 10:06 AM EDT

The cost of the Affordable Care Act is about $5 billion a year less than originally projected, mostly because insurance premiums were lower than expected, the Congressional Budget Office said Monday.  Meanwhile, premiums for the benchmark plan (the second-lowest-cost “Silver” plan) are expected to rise about 6 percent per year, also less than projected, the Miami Herald reports.  The CBO said that the new projections resulted in a lower deficit this year and next year than would have occurred in the absence of the legislation.
 

