Late-night coffee, tea or cola does more than keep you up, scientists say. The amount of caffeine in a double espresso can delay the internal clock in cells throughout your body by about 40 minutes.
No caffeinated chew for you! The Wrigley Company pulled its Alert Energy caffeinated gum off the market after the product roused concern from the Food and Drug Administration.
Can eating a banana counter the effects of caffeine? That claim has been circulating around blogs recently. Some baristas swear by it, but we talked to a scientist who explains why it just isn't true.