-
A medical board on Friday took steps to carry out a new law related to so-called “Brazilian butt lift” procedures, but one top regulator said a growing…
-
Choeun Nuon traveled from her home in California to a Miami-area cosmetic surgery clinic to have a so-called Brazilian butt lift in February 2017. Instead…
-
South Florida has long been an international hotspot for plastic surgery. But it's also been plagued by issues around safety. According to a new USA...
-
The death of a patient following a so-called “Brazilian butt lift” was caused by complications resulting from the surgery, according to the autopsy, the…