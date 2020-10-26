-
President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill expanding funding in response to toxic algae.The bill for the first time authorizes the National Oceanic…
Opposition from conservatives and waffling support from President Trump remain serious hurdles for the first-ever bipartisan legislation affecting the Affordable Care Act.
Amid continuing fallout from the deaths of residents of a Broward County nursing home after Hurricane Irma, a key state senator has filed a bill that…
The Food and Drug Administration is proposing sweeping changes to how it regulates cigarettes and related products, including reducing the amount of nicotine allowed in tobacco cigarettes.
Among the early bills already being filed for Florida’s 2017 legislative session is a measure from Rep. Dane Eagle , R-Cape Coral, that would increase...
Early intervention for treating psychosis and grants to train more psychologists and psychiatrists are just some of the ways the legislation would change mental health services.
The House could vote Wednesday on a vast bill that stretches nearly a thousand pages and holds changes large and small for the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration.
To the Editor:Re: Nurse Bill Goes Too Far, Critics SayThis morning, I read “Nurse Bill Goes Too Far, Critics Say.” It is a very interesting piece. I must…