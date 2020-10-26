-
A month after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said a Texas company searching for oil damaged wetlands in the Big Cypress National Preserve, the agency...
Stand-Off Between Indian Tribes and Army Engineers Threatening To Derail Everglades Restoration WorkA stand-off between Florida’s Indian tribes and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is threatening to derail work to restore more than a half million acres...
A Texas company has asked state environmental regulators to allow crews to resume their hunt for oil beneath Big Cypress National Preserve in southwest…
A federal court judge in Fort Myers ruled against a consortium of Environmental advocacy groups Monday in a lawsuit against the National Park Service...
The Florida Forest Service says more than 100 active wildfires are burning across the state right now.The Tampa Bay Times reports 25 of them are scorching…
Multiple environmental advocacy groups are suing the National Park Service in federal court to stop oil and gas exploration in the Big Cypress National...
A search for oil on the Everglades’ western shore is raising both hopes and fears of an oil boom that could be a threat to the underground water supply,…