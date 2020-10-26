-
Baptist Health South Florida lost $94.2 million for the fiscal year that ended in September, the South Florida Business Journal reports. The non-profit…
South Florida’s Baptist Health hospital network is moving into Palm Beach County with the acquisition of two Bethesda Health hospitals in Boynton Beach,…
A Boynton Beach couple’s claim that they delivered their baby unattended Sunday morning has led Bethesda Health to conduct an investigation, the Palm…
A partnership is being considered between the region's biggest hospital system, Baptist Health South Florida, and Palm Beach County's Bethesda Health…