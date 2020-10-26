-
The arrest of a six-year-old girl with special needs in Jacksonville earlier this month is renewing calls to change Florida's Baker Act.
-
A proposal that would require school officials to verify that de-escalation tactics have been used before a student can be involuntarily committed under…
-
Principals at Florida public schools would need to take additional steps before children can be removed from school grounds and involuntarily committed…
-
Panhandle Students Continue Struggling With Mental Health A Year After Hurricane Michael Hit FloridaLast year, after Hurricane Michael wrought havoc in the Panhandle, school officials began raising concerns about an emergent mental health crisis among...
-
What happens when someone exhibiting mental health issues becomes a neighborhood menace? During our Sunshine Week series, 90.7 News Director Catherine…
-
Florida lawmakers are debating several measures aimed at preventing mass shootings, and some law enforcement officials are calling for another one:...
-
Between summer 2015 and 2016, kids under the age of 18 in Florida were subjected to an involuntary psychiatric exam 32,000 times – almost a 50 percent...
-
A half dozen homeless people in Miami-Dade County were involuntarily committed to the hospital for evaluation as Hurricane Irma continued its course...
-
Miami police intends to involuntarily commit homeless individuals starting Friday if they refuse to move off the streets. Volunteer outreach teams...
-
With a dramatic increase in the number of children being taken in for involuntary psychiatric examinations, a state panel Thursday began looking to…