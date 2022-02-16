© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Florida lawmakers introduce a bill that would protect students' mental health

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published February 16, 2022 at 8:32 AM EST
Bill sponsor Susan Valdes, a Tampa Democrat and former Hillsborough County School Board member, said the measure places an emphasis on students’ mental health.
Florida House of Representatives
/
Bill sponsor Susan Valdes, a Tampa Democrat and former Hillsborough County School Board member, said the measure places an emphasis on students’ mental health.

The proposal by Reps. Susan Valdes and Traci Koster would permit “licensed professional as determined by school board policy” to write notes that would excuse absences, and not just physicians.

State House members on Monday advanced a bill that would allow professionals such as therapists and psychologists to authorize excused absences for students.

The House Early Learning & Elementary Education Subcommittee unanimously approved the measure (HB 289).

Only physicians currently are allowed to write notes attesting to illnesses or conditions that would excuse students’ absences.

The House proposal would permit any “other licensed professional as determined by school board policy” to write such notes on behalf of students.

Bill sponsor Susan Valdes, a Tampa Democrat and former Hillsborough County School Board member, said the measure places an emphasis on students’ mental health.

“This bill will allow for school boards to update their policies to reflect the needs of their community by allowing and recognizing professionals such as mental health therapists, clinical social workers and psychologists,” Valdes said.

Rep. Traci Koster, R-Tampa, said the proposed changes would work toward “changing the narrative” surrounding mental health.

“I think this is a great step in that direction to recognize that … a child’s mental health or mental wellness is just as important as their physical health,” Koster said.

The House proposal needs approval from two more panels before it could be considered by the full House. A similar Senate bill (SB 1070) has not received a committee hearing.

Copyright 2022 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News Florida schoolsstudentschildren's mental healthmental health2022 Florida LegislaturepsychiatristsBaker Act
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Content