-
The agency responsible for taking care of the state’s thousands of untested rape kits says the DNA evidence testing in its labs is going well so far.
-
The Department of Veterans Affairs said Monday it now has fewer than 100,000 disability claims older than four months, a "historic milestone" that is…
-
Troubled by delays in handling veterans claims, a bipartisan group of senators on Wednesday urged a wide-scale, independent review of the Department of…
-
The testing of 94 backlogged rape kits has begun at Hollywood’s Police Department, and three arrests have already been made, the South Florida Sun…