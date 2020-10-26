-
Although the World Health Organization recommends Cesarean rates stay between 10 and 15 percent, last year almost half of all babies born in Miami-Dade...
Close to 50 Florida hospitals have successfully reined in a practice that can cause big problems: Deliberately delivering an infant before the completion…
*According to an economist. Also: Gaining a little more weight than recommended is probably fine.
When Catalina Bruno was charged with child neglect and driving under the influence, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) assigned Shani Smith to…
The state Department of Children and Families labeled a family as high-risk after the mother fell asleep driving drunk with a child unbelted in the front…
For the first time, scientists believe a child infected with HIV has been cured. NPR health correspondent Richard Knox explains this case and other developments in HIV research presented at the 2013 Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections.