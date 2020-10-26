-
Florida’s no-fault auto insurance system might avoid repeal for another year as lawmakers fight over whether to slap “bad faith” litigation issues in the…
A move to eliminate Florida’s no-fault auto insurance system advanced Monday in the Senate, though a similar House proposal has not been heard as the…
In a case stemming from a child getting rushed to a hospital after a traffic accident, a federal appeals court Tuesday backed an air-ambulance firm in a…
Florida may change the kinds of auto insurance drivers must purchase.The Florida House on Wednesday voted 89-29 to repeal a requirement that motorists…
Florida currently requires auto drivers to carry personal injury protection of at least $10,000 in medical benefits. But critics say that isn’t enough...
Adding to a legal debate before the Florida Supreme Court, an appeals court Wednesday sided with Allstate Insurance in a dispute with medical providers…
In a case stemming from charges for personal-injury protection claims, an appeals court Monday said a Jacksonville hospital does not have to turn over…
State Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater isn't ready to discuss a Louisiana official tabbed by Gov. Rick Scott as a possible replacement for Florida's...
Acupuncturists and massage therapists who were hoping the Florida Supreme Court would overturn a 2012 law that made significant changes to the state's…
A report from Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation says the rates for personal injury protection insurance are declining because of a recent state law…