A follow-up report on the handling of the state’s concealed-carry permitting process pointed to a lack of management oversight by the Department of…
A new audit is recommending that Florida’s health department move faster to cancel former employees’ access to state credit cards and to a statewide…
Florida’s Medicaid program has been rapped by auditors who questioned what the state got for millions of dollars spent with a company whose lobbyists…
Two Northeast Florida lawmakers are asking auditors to look into the Flagler County Mosquito Control district.
Over a five-year period, Florida’s Medicaid program overpaid private HMOs an estimated $26 million in monthly premiums for enrollees who had already died,…
The University of South Florida has released an audit critical of some of the practices at its high-tech Tampa medical training center, shortly after t...
The Duval County Health Department has been quietly working on problems listed in a scathing, year-old audit that never was formally released to the…
Miami VA Healthcare System Chief of Staff Vincent A. DeGennaro gave up his medical license in New York in 2009, responding to allegations involving a…
Florida VA hospitals will be part of a national audit looking into claims that veterans have died waiting for care, The Tampa Tribune reports.Every…
The University of South Florida is being asked to repay $6.5 million in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grant money it claimed, The Tampa…