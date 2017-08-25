© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

GOP Lawmakers Want Mosquito Control District Audit

WFSU | By Nick Evans
Published August 25, 2017 at 5:28 PM EDT
mosquito_turkle_tom_flickr.jpg
Credit Turkle Tom via flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/turkletom/

Two Northeast Florida lawmakers are asking auditors to look into the Flagler County Mosquito Control district.

The Flagler County Mosquito Control District is in the red.  Representative Paul Renner of Palm Coast and Senator Travis Hutson of St. Augustine want to know why. 

The GOP lawmakers are asking a joint committee to direct Florida’s Auditor General to look into the districts’ finances.  Flagler officials are reporting a deficit of $1.1 million and the annual budget is $1.8 million.  Renner and Hutson note the shortfall comes as the district recently finished a $2.1 million facility. 

House lawmakers made so-called wasteful spending a primary issue during the last legislative session—Renner helped lead the charge.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Health News Floridamosquito controlauditFlagler County
Nick Evans
Nick Evans came to Tallahassee to pursue a masters in communications at Florida State University.  He graduated in 2014, but not before picking up an internship at WFSU.  While he worked on his degree Nick moved from intern, to part-timer, to full-time reporter.  Before moving to Tallahassee, Nick lived in and around the San Francisco Bay Area for 15 years.  He listens to far too many podcasts and is a die-hard 49ers football fan.  When Nick’s not at work he likes to cook, play music and read.
See stories by Nick Evans
Related Content