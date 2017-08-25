GOP Lawmakers Want Mosquito Control District Audit

Credit Turkle Tom via flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/turkletom/

Two Northeast Florida lawmakers are asking auditors to look into the Flagler County Mosquito Control district.

The Flagler County Mosquito Control District is in the red. Representative Paul Renner of Palm Coast and Senator Travis Hutson of St. Augustine want to know why.

The GOP lawmakers are asking a joint committee to direct Florida’s Auditor General to look into the districts’ finances. Flagler officials are reporting a deficit of $1.1 million and the annual budget is $1.8 million. Renner and Hutson note the shortfall comes as the district recently finished a $2.1 million facility.

House lawmakers made so-called wasteful spending a primary issue during the last legislative session—Renner helped lead the charge.

