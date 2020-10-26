-
Young athletes — especially girls — can struggle with a breathing problem that appears to be asthma. The real cause of the problem is in the vocal cords.
-
A nonprofit program funded in part by local government entities helps low-income Floridians make modifications to their homes to improve health and...
-
Toxic red tide algae is starting to bloom along Florida’s west coast again. State wildlife officials say elevated levels have been detected recently...
-
Many of the 26 million Americans with asthma use a low-dose steroid inhaler daily to prevent symptoms. But a recent study raises questions about this strategy for people with mild, persistent asthma.
-
Steve Messam describes his city, Belle Glade, as having two main exports: "Sugar," he said, "and wide receivers." Local lore has it that National...
-
In early June, Donna Bilgore Robins stood on a patio in Beaver Creek, Colo., under a crystal-clear blue sky and tried to catch her breath.She…
-
People with asthma may want to limit time outdoors.The Environmental Protection Agency is warning that the Orlando area’s air quality is not healthy for…
-
Per capita, Osceola County has the worst rates in Florida for asthma hospitalizations and the second worst rate for emergency room visits for asthma.But a…
-
Florida Hospital has opened its third free clinic for patients with lung problems.The Kissimmee clinic is now an option for uninsured patients with…
-
Nemours Children’s Hospital is starting two of the largest pediatric studies in the country.Researchers are looking for possible links between obesity in…