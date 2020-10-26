-
Pushing back against arguments raised by Attorney General Ashley Moody and the National Rifle Association, gun-control supporters contend the Florida…
An appeals court Wednesday rejected a constitutional challenge to Florida’s “red flag” law, which passed after the 2018 mass shooting at Parkland’s…
The Florida Supreme Court has scheduled February arguments for proposed constitutional amendments that would ban assault weapons and legalize recreational…
The state could see a $30 million drop in sales tax revenue if an amendment banning assault weapons in Florida is passed.
Exactly which guns would be outlawed under a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at stopping Floridians from possessing assault weapons is posing a...
Florida's attorney general asked the state Supreme Court to disqualify a proposed ballot measure seeking to ban assault weapons, saying the measure goes...
Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran says the state’s pending school marshal program is the “first-of-its kind” in the nation. And the Congressman...
A number of public safety proposals have passed their first House committee, allowing them to now head to the floor. Like the Senate version bill, it...
A new poll released Tuesday finds 52 percent of registered voters in Florida oppose prohibiting the sale of assault weapons and large capacity...
Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, and Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, will outline proposed legislation Wednesday that would ban “assault-style”…