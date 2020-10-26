-
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say it’s found antibiotic resistant bacteria at hospitals in Florida along with 26 other states. The CDC’s…
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's efforts to control drug-resistant bacteria finds that the percentage of bacteria carrying this resistance is declining. But it wants more data.
This is the latest in a long history of gonorrhea developing resistance to antibiotics. It's the first global report of gonorrhea that is resistant to the two main drugs used to treat it.
Despite calls by public health officials to curb the use of antibiotics, the drugs are on a global upswing, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.
For the first time, the World Health Organization has released a list of 12 bacteria that "pose the greatest threat to human health" because of their antibiotic resistance.
How close are we to the point when a bacterial infection can resist all available antibiotics? A case in Nevada, reported this past week in the CDC journal, says that we're already there.
The germs caused a urinary tract infection in a Pennsylvania woman that was difficult to treat. The bacteria were resistant to the drug often used as the last-ditch treatment, but another one worked.
E-mails to physicians, nurse practitioners, nursing-home administrators and pharmacists are flying around the state, urging them to focus on action in…