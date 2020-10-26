-
Many clinics that provide family planning services still rely on Title X funding. Their doctors worry about what they can say to patients about abortion under new rules.
-
So far in 2019, nine states have passed laws to outlaw abortion or forbid it past a certain point in pregnancy. None of these laws are in effect, and many are being litigated in the courts.
-
The Florida Legislature is looking to impose new restrictions on abortion. A measure that would ban a common procedure passed a divided House committee...
-
Remember those billboards on the highway imploring drivers to "choose life"? Florida lawmakers want to fund them with taxpayer dollars. A bill that...
-
He once called himself "pro-choice." But a year into his presidency, Donald Trump is stepping to the forefront of his administration's efforts to roll…
-
Florida may agree to permanently fund anti-abortion pregnancy centers under a bill passed by the Republican-led House.The House voted 73-29 for the bill…
-
A Senate panel on Tuesday narrowly approved a bill that would place into law a program that seeks to dissuade women from having abortions.Sen. Aaron…
-
Florida taxpayers soon could fund anti-abortion pregnancy centers thanks to a bill that has passed the Republican-led House.The vote on Wednesday was…
-
President Donald Trump has massively expanded the ban on providing federal money to international family planning groups that perform abortions or provide…
-
The "Mexico City policy" blocked federal funds for international family-planning charities if they were to "promote" abortion.