-
The former owner of a medical clinic who posed as a doctor and illegally supplied steroid injections and other performance-enhancing drugs to…
-
Anthony Bosch, former owner of the anti-aging clinic Biogenesis in Coral Gables, in August pleaded not guilty to charges of selling illegal steroids to...
-
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball’s key witness in its case against Alex Rodriguez said he designed and administered an elaborate doping program for the…
-
Florida has become one of the nation's top sources for illegal sales of steroids and unsafe sales of growth hormones because of a couple of loopholes in…