Biogenesis Owner To Plead Guilty Of Selling Steroids To Baseball Players

Credit Walter Michot / Miami Herald Anthony Bosch, middle, outside federal court in downtown Miami on Wednesday, September 3, 2014 with his attorneys. Bosch will plead guilty in October to charges of selling illegal steroids to professional and high school baseball players.

Anthony Bosch, former owner of the anti-aging clinic Biogenesis in Coral Gables, in August pleaded not guilty to charges of selling illegal steroids to baseball players.

In October, Bosch will plead guilty to those same charges. He signed a plea agreement Wednesday admitting to criminal activity at Biogenesis.

Bosch and six others were arrested last month on charges of conspiring to sell illegal steroids to professional and high school baseball players.

He was suspected of selling and distributing the steroids from his Coral Gables clinic. New York Yankees player Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez is one of the six defendants in connection with the investigation.

Last year, dozens of Major League Baseball players were suspended in connection to the Biogenesis investigation. The number of suspensions made it the biggest doping scandal in baseball history.

Bosch's plea agreement states he faces up to 10 years in prison. Bosch agreed to help the Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Attorney's office with the investigation, which may lessen his sentence.

