MRI and CT scans done at hospitals for outpatients are often too expensive, says the firm, which insures patients in 14 states. The shift in policy won't apply to mammograms or X-rays, Anthem says.
State insurance regulators have approved Anthem's purchase of Cigna's Florida companies as part of a broader merger of the major health insurers.The…
A cyberattack that paralyzed the hospital chain MedStar this week is serving as a fresh reminder of vulnerabilities that exist in systems that protect…
The giant health insurer says Express Scripts, a manager of drug benefits, should be passing along more of the savings it negotiates with drugmakers.
Stung by losses under the federal health law, major insurers are seeking to sharply limit how policies are sold to individuals in ways that consumer…
Anthem’s fourth-quarter earnings tumbled 64 percent as the health insurer absorbed some sizeable expenses and booked fewer customers than it expected…
Florida’s Pam Bondi is one of 15 state attorneys general helping federal officials investigate two pending mega-mergers in the health insurance industry,…
Cigna CEO David Cordani says the individual market created by the 2010 health law would be better off if insurers were given more flexibility in designing…
Florida insurance regulators this week will scrutinize two major health plan mergers.Aetna plans buy Humana for $37 billion. Anthem plans to buy Cigna for…
Anthem reported a 4 percent increase in third-quarter profit and beat Wall Street forecasts as the number of people the health insurer covers edged…