988 crisis lifeline rolls out services in ASL. Here's how Floridians can use them
Residents can make video calls with trained counselors who use American Sign Language by clicking on the "ASL Now" button on the website or by dialing 1-800-273-TALK.
There are more than 800,000 people who are deaf of hard of hearing in Florida. Over the past year, calls to the 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline have jumped by 30 percent in the Orlando area alone.
As of Friday, the lifeline offers services in American Sign Language.
In a few weeks, folks will also be able to dial 988 and directly have a video call with a counselor who uses ASL. Learn more about the ASL rollout here.
In a few weeks, folks will also be able to dial 988 and directly have a video call with a counselor who uses ASL. Learn more about the ASL rollout here.
Texting is always available at 988.
The American Foundation for the Prevention of Suicide offers the following signs to look for in yourself and others when it comes to suicidal ideation:
Talk
If a person talks about:
- Killing themselves
- Feeling hopeless
- Having no reason to live
- Being a burden to others
- Feeling trapped
- Unbearable pain
Behavior
Behaviors that may signal risk, especially if related to a painful event, loss or change:
- Increased use of alcohol or drugs
- Looking for a way to end their lives, such as searching online for methods
- Withdrawing from activities
- Isolating from family and friends
- Sleeping too much or too little
- Visiting or calling people to say goodbye
- Giving away prized possessions
- Aggression
- Fatigue
Mood
People who are considering suicide often display one or more of the following moods:
- Depression
- Anxiety
- Loss of interest
- Irritability
- Humiliation/shame
- Agitation/anger
- Relief/sudden improvement
