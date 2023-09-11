988 crisis lifeline rolls out services in ASL. Here's how Floridians can use them

There are more than 800,000 people who are deaf of hard of hearing in Florida. Over the past year, calls to the 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline have jumped by 30 percent in the Orlando area alone.

As of Friday, the lifeline offers services in American Sign Language.

Residents can make video calls and speak in ASL to trained counselors byclicking on the "ASL Now" buttonon the website or by dialing 1-800-273-TALK.

In a few weeks, folks will also be able to dial 988 and directly have a video call with a counselor who uses ASL. Learn more about the ASL rollout here.

Texting is always available at 988.

The American Foundation for the Prevention of Suicide offers the following signs to look for in yourself and others when it comes to suicidal ideation:

Talk

If a person talks about:

Killing themselves

Feeling hopeless

Having no reason to live

Being a burden to others

Feeling trapped

Unbearable pain





Behavior

Behaviors that may signal risk, especially if related to a painful event, loss or change:

Increased use of alcohol or drugs

Looking for a way to end their lives, such as searching online for methods

Withdrawing from activities

Isolating from family and friends

Sleeping too much or too little

Visiting or calling people to say goodbye

Giving away prized possessions

Aggression

Fatigue





Mood

People who are considering suicide often display one or more of the following moods:

Depression

Anxiety

Loss of interest

Irritability

Humiliation/shame

Agitation/anger

Relief/sudden improvement

