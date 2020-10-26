-
The campaign includes $2 million for research on how e-cigarettes affect developing lungs.
A new “ State of Tobacco Control ” report from the American Lung Association concludes there has been a 78 percent increase in high school e-cigarette...
A new report from the American Lung Association shows how Florida stacks up when it comes to reducing tobacco use.
Smoking in federally-subsidized public housing is now prohibited.
Health groups are fighting a House measure that they claim will put tobacco products into teens’ hands, the News Service of Florida reports. The Florida…
Medical researchers across Florida say they fear a state bureaucratic decision will strip them of up to $10 million in grants and prematurely shut down…