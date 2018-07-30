No-Smoking Rule For Federally-Subsidized Public Housing Goes Info Effect

Smoking in federally-subsidized public housing is now prohibited.

The new rule went into effect Monday after it was first announced nearly two years ago by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Kristal Fuentes with the American Lung Association said it will protect thousands of Jacksonville residents exposed to the serious health threat of second-hand smoke.

“It can travel through the walls, the floors, through the electrical outlet, the ventilation systems….you can’t relocate to another room, or just open windows, you’re not gonna get away from it, because the ventilation systems are all connected in a multi-housing units,” said Fuentes.

The smoking ban goes beyond the inside of apartment units. Smoking isn’t be allowed near doorways or breezeways, either.

Public housing tenants must sign smoke-free contracts and can face eviction if they break the rule.

The American Lung Association said this will protect close to twomillion Americans from secondhand smoke exposure in their homes.

