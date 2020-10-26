American Heart Association

-
A prominent medical journal has published a new recommendation from a group of scientists concluding that there's no need to cut back on red and processed meats. This contradicts current guidelines.
After paying billions of dollars to settle lawsuits about the dangers of cigarettes, the tobacco industry is engaged in another public-relations battle,…
Why develop an exercise habit now? Because 75-year-olds who've been doing it for decades may have the cardiovascular systems of people in their 40s and the muscles of 20-somethings, researchers found.
About 800,000 people have strokes each year in the U.S. Most are caused by clots that block blood to the brain. In some cases, doctors can remove the clot using a device that looks like a fishing net.
Choosing a heart-healthy lifestyle can help protect your brain as you age, research suggests. And it's not just memory skills that benefit. Problem-solving abilities and judgment are preserved, too.
When most people think of CPR, they think of mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, which brings with it the 'ick' factor that might make a teen hesitate to…
In the ongoing debate about the possible benefits of vitamin D supplements, a study suggests that the vitamin might indeed play a role in mildly reducing high blood pressure. The study was small and looked at just African-Americans, but the authors say the findings warrant further research.