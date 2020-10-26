-
President Trump falsely claimed that children are "almost immune" from the coronavirus, but a new review of state data finds child cases are up 40%.
-
A small study of teens who were conceived via assisted reproductive technology finds a significant number already have hypertension and premature "age-related changes" in their blood vessels.
-
Infants should sleep in the same room as their parents for the first six months of their lives, and ideally, the entire first year. That's a key recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics.
-
A Jacksonville couple is suing the manufacturer of a car booster seat they say didn’t protect their daughter. She sustained severe spinal injuries in a...
-
Five years after Florida lawmakers passed what became known as the "docs v. glocks" law, a full federal appeals court will hear arguments Tuesday in a…
-
At home, parents try to keep their children on a regular sleep schedule, with the evening bedtime transition marked by rituals like reading stories,…
-
After a court fight that lasted more than a decade, the state and groups representing pediatricians and dentists have settled a class-action lawsuit about…
-
Young people with health problems left uncared for in adolescence face higher risks of leading unhealthy lives as adults, a new study finds. A study of…
-
A federal judge last week rejected the state's latest attempt to end a decade-long lawsuit that contends Florida has not properly provided care to…
-
Some foster children are not getting their required medical screenings even though the visits are paid for by Medicaid, federal health investigators warn…