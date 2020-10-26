Alzheimer's research

-
Lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended not only helps prevent heart problems, it also cuts the risk of mental decline that often leads to…
-
With a large aging population, Florida is an epicenter of Alzheimer’s cases in the United States. Roughly half a million people in the state live with...
-
Julie Martin sits at a table in a nondescript room at Suncoast Hospice in Clearwater. She strums an instrument called a Qchord, a type of electronic…
-
Music is often part of some of our biggest moments. From singing happy birthday to your favorite song that you always sing along to, music can help you...