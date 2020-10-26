-
Gov. Ron DeSantis, appearing in areas hit hard by outbreaks of toxic algae and red tide, signed an executive order Thursday expanding state efforts to…
-
While the fish kills have stopped washing up on Pinellas County beaches, red tide is still an ongoing problem in the area. The Board of Commissioners...
-
Red tide appears to be clearing in Brevard County.For now some residents on Florida's east coast are breathing easier.Recent tests show only background…
-
Environmental groups and state water managers are sparring over land for an Everglades restoration project to help with Florida’s algae blooms,...
-
A South Florida environmental technology company has a plan to fight the state's blue-green algae problems with microscopic plastic beads. Green Water...
-
Construction of a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee that state lawmakers envision as a way to help a region beset by toxic algae blooms was part of a…
-
Broward county scientists, business owners, and politicians met Monday to discuss possible responses to the Red Tide outbreak in the Atlantic. Members...
-
Last week the South Florida Water Management District Governing Board approved a plan to move forward with testing of what it calls Emergency Estuary...
-
It appears that a noxious red tide algal bloom has reached one of Florida's main metropolitan areas. The Tampa Bay Times reported Sunday that hundreds of…
-
Toxic blue-green algae blooms have officially come to Fort Lauderdale. The green, foul-smelling goop has been sighted in Intracoastal canals, near Annie...