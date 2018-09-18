© 2020 Health News Florida
SFWMD Testing What it Calls Emergency Estuary Protection Wells

WGCU | By Julie Glenn
Mike Kiniry
Published September 18, 2018 at 12:59 PM EDT
Screenshot from SFWMD Video
Screenshot from SFWMD Video

Last week the South Florida Water Management District Governing Board approved a plan to move forward with testing of what it calls Emergency Estuary Protection Wells, which it says could reduce the need for ecologically damaging discharges to the coastal estuaries from Lake Okeechobee. The wells would use deep injection technology to pump water about 3,000 feet below ground into the what’s known as the "boulder zone." According to a district press release, the wells would only be used during high water emergency situations like the one we’re currently facing. But, critics say the wells are a bad idea that could have harmful impacts on the state's freshwater drinking supply. We’re joined by Ansley Marr, Section Administrator for the Northern Everglades at the South Florida Water Management District to learn more.

Copyright 2020 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.

