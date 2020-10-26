-
South Florida residents are more at risk of injury and death from defective airbags than people in other parts of the country, according to federal...
Update 2:55 p.m., May 14: A spokesperson with Fiat Chrysler has designated May Airbag Recall Repair Month statewide, with an emphasis on Miami, Orlando...
As summer weather heats up across central Florida, local dealerships are encouraging car owners to check whether their vehicles are part of an extensive…
A Florida woman has died in a crash near Tampa from injuries that may have been caused by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.The Florida Highway Patrol…
Florida drivers with Takata air bag inflators are still at risk on the roads, according to the head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.…