The nonprofit The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is working on a ballot initiative for Fort Lauderdale voters to consider on the next general...
A Leon County circuit judge has rejected a request for a temporary injunction in a dispute involving a Medicaid contract to provide care to HIV and AIDS…
The nonprofit AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) told WLRN Monday that it is rethinking plans for a controversial low-income apartment complex being...
As a battle between the AIDS Healthcare Foundation and state Medicaid officials plays out in court in Tallahassee, people with HIV and AIDS are taking it…
This story has been updated with additional context at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16 2019. What started as an idea to build more affordable housing in...
More than 100 supporters of the nonprofit The AIDS Healthcare Foundation rallied in front of Fort Lauderdale City Hall Monday night. Chanting,"Healthy...
Community leaders and officials from the nonprofit AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) defended a proposed high-rise tower dedicated to low-income housing...
Fort Lauderdale’s vice mayor is a key player in the city’s efforts to help the homeless population by providing them with yearlong housing, job...
An administrative law judge recommended Tuesday that the state Agency for Health Care Administration toss aside agreements it signed for treatment of…
The First District Court of Appeal ruled Gov. Rick Scott doesn’t have to release calendar and travel records. An AIDS advocacy group sued Scott for...