Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday warned “policymakers” about problems with COVID-19 data collected and published by the state and said he directed the…
COVID-19 test kits sent to nursing homes and assisted living facilities are for employees, not residents, the state said Thursday.“If you have residents…
More than 120,000 staff members of nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been tested for COVID-19 during the past week under a pair of…
In an attempt to increase hospital capacity, Medicaid officials have agreed to waive regulations that require hospitals to obtain prior authorization…
As the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increases, Florida hospitals are asking the state to waive rules that require managed-care…
Florida hospitals and nursing homes have been on the front lines in the ongoing battle against COVID-19.The state Agency for Health Care Administration,…
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ budget proposal, released last month, provides Floridians with some insight into his health care priorities for 2020.
The state Agency for Health Care Administration wrapped up a series of statewide public meetings last week to address proposed changes to the Medicaid...
The state Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) will roll out a GPS tracking pilot program as part of its effort to crack down on Medicaid fraud.
The state Agency for Health Care Administration has backtracked on its decision to cut Medicaid reimbursement rates for therapists who mostly work with...