ACA Marketplace

After much drama leading to this year’s open enrollment for Affordable Care Act coverage — a shorter time frame, a sharply reduced federal budget for…
The extension leaves time for President Trump to decide whether to continue crucial payments to insurers and for insurers to figure out how they would operate without them if they were to disappear.
Signing up for coverage on the health insurance marketplace should be easier for some people this fall because new federal rules will allow brokers and…
A rule proposed by the Trump administration would likely raise the deductibles and copays of new policies sold on the exchanges, starting next fall. Monthly premiums would likely be cheaper.
With one month left in the open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act Marketplace for insurance that starts Jan. 1, insurance navigators are…
Competition on some exchanges will be diminished next year when three of the nation's largest health insurers drop out. Still, most marketplace consumers won't see any ill effects from the moves.
The Obama administration says about 1 million new consumers have signed up for 2016 coverage under the president's health care law.Another 1.8 million…
Cigna CEO David Cordani says the individual market created by the 2010 health law would be better off if insurers were given more flexibility in designing…