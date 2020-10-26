-
At issue were FDA regulations that required women seeking medication abortion to pick up the prescribed pills in person at a clinic. Doctors had cited the risk of exposing patients to the coronavirus.
-
The suit, being filed Tuesday challenges a longstanding regulation allowing the abortion pill to be dispensed only at a medical facility under the care of a certified provider.
-
A new study finds that requests for abortion pills spiked dramatically this year in Brazil, Ecuador and some other Latin American countries that have had…
-
In a plea deal agreement that will drop a murder charge down to product tampering and mail fraud, John Andrew Welden admitted he tricked his ex-girlfriend…
-
John Andrew Welden, the man accused of tricking his ex-girlfriend into taking a pill that terminated her pregnancy, told investigators he didn’t want to…
-
John Andrew Welden, the 28-year-old accused of tricking Remee Jo Lee into taking a pill that ended her pregnancy, will stay in jail for now, the Tampa Bay…