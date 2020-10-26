abortion ban

-
A Supreme Court case in March will test the new five-member conservative majority. If justices strike federal abortion protections, look for a state-by-state quilt of abortion "deserts" and "havens."
Two months ago, Democratic state Rep. Cindy Polo of Miami Lakes visited a prison in El Salvador. Polo met an inmate named Berta Margarita Arana, a...
State Rep. Mike Hill, R-Pensacola, will make a renewed attempt during the 2020 legislative session to pass a “fetal heartbeat” bill that would...
So far in 2019, nine states have passed laws to outlaw abortion or forbid it past a certain point in pregnancy. None of these laws are in effect, and many are being litigated in the courts.
More states have adopted new restrictions on abortion in hopes the Supreme Court will revisit Roe v. Wade. That could have profound effects on the economic prospects for women seeking abortions.
Some Florida lawmakers are responding to the passage of Alabama’s new abortion law , which would ban abortion in almost any circumstance and make...
A new Gallup poll finds widespread support for abortion rights in early pregnancy, while a minority support abortion rights in the third trimester.
Republican legislators sent Iowa's governor a bill early Wednesday that would ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six…
A House committee passed a bill Monday that would ban nearly all abortions in Florida, but even backers of the bill say its chances of passage, or of su...