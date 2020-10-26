-
In a victory for Republican state leaders and abortion opponents, a split appeals court Thursday overturned a circuit judge’s decision that tossed out a...
The 1st District Court of Appeal has agreed to hear arguments in a battle about the constitutionality of a 2015 state law that would require women to wait…
Trying to move forward with a requirement that women wait 24 hours before having abortions, Attorney General Pam Bondi's office has filed a brief at the…
Focusing heavily on a right to privacy, abortion-rights advocates have filed an initial brief urging the Florida Supreme Court to block a 2015 law that…
A divided Florida Supreme Court temporarily blocked a state requirement that women wait 24 hours before receiving an abortion, cheering abortion rights…
Attorney General Pam Bondi's office is urging the Florida Supreme Court to turn down an appeal in a legal battle over a 2015 law that requires women to…
An appeals court Monday denied an emergency motion in a legal battle over a law requiring women to wait 24 hours before having abortions in Florida.The…
Abortion battles are playing out across state government.After an appeals-court ruling Friday, the American Civil Liberties Union quickly asked the…
Abortion opponents hailed an appeals court decision Friday that allows the state to begin enforcing a law requiring women to wait 24 hours before getting…
Florida's First District Court of Appeal is deciding whether they should lift an order that blocked a state law requiring a 24-hour waiting period for…