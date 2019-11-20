Workers’ Comp Rate Cut Finalized

By 18 hours ago
  • Nick Youngson / Alpha Stock Images

Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier has signed off on reducing workers’ compensation insurance rates for Florida businesses beginning Jan. 1. 

Altmaier signed a final order Nov. 6, reducing average rates by 7.5 percent for new and renewed workers’ compensation policies. That is a deeper rate cut than a 5.4 percent reduction initially recommended this summer by the National Council on Compensation Insurance, which makes rate filings for workers’ compensation insurers. 

In a prepared statement, Altmaier attributed the reduction to increased “innovation in workplace practices and continued emphasis on safety for employees.”

The reduction came despite a 2016 Florida Supreme Court ruling in the case of Castellanos v. Next Door Company in which justices rejected restrictive caps on fees charged by attorneys who represent injured workers.

Business groups have long argued that higher attorney fees will increase costs in the workers’ compensation system and drive up rates.

Related Content

Cigna to Change Plan Amid Discrimination Complaint

By Nov 7, 2014

 

  Florida insurance officials are forcing the health insurance company Cigna to change its prescription drug policy to ensure that Florida consumers with HIV and AIDS can access their medications.

Florida Businesses Could Get Break on Workers’ Compensation Rates

By Christine Sexton / News Service of Florida Aug 30, 2019
Nick Youngson / Alpha Stock Images

Workers’ compensation insurance rates could go down again for Florida employers. 

State Ponders Worker’s Comp Rate Cut

By Christine Sexton / News Service of Florida Oct 10, 2019
Nick Youngson / Alpha Stock Images

Florida’s insurance commissioner is considering whether to sign off on an average 5.4 percent reduction in workers’ compensation insurance rates despite an ongoing debate about the effects of a state Supreme Court ruling that allowed higher attorney fees in workers’ compensation legal battles. 