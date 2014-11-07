© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Cigna to Change Plan Amid Discrimination Complaint

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published November 7, 2014 at 3:53 PM EST
picture of medical insurance claim form

 

  Florida insurance officials are forcing the health insurance company Cigna to change its prescription drug policy to ensure that Florida consumers with HIV and AIDS can access their medications.

Friday's announcement comes five months after two national health organizations filed a complaint with federal health officials. They allege Cigna and three other insurance companies are violating the Affordable Care Act by placing HIV and AIDS medications in the highest tier of their drug formulary, requiring prior authorizations to fill prescriptions, and implementing unnecessary and discriminatory step protocols.

Florida Insurance Commissioner Kevin M. McCarty says he's committed to making sure insurers aren't being discriminatory or inconsistent with Florida law.

Cigna didn't immediately respond to a request for a comment.

The state didn't mention whether the other insurers listed in the complaint are being investigated.

Tags

HNF StoriesCignaFlorida Insurance CommissionerHIVAIDSprescription drug policy
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content