Cigna to Change Plan Amid Discrimination Complaint

Florida insurance officials are forcing the health insurance company Cigna to change its prescription drug policy to ensure that Florida consumers with HIV and AIDS can access their medications.

Friday's announcement comes five months after two national health organizations filed a complaint with federal health officials. They allege Cigna and three other insurance companies are violating the Affordable Care Act by placing HIV and AIDS medications in the highest tier of their drug formulary, requiring prior authorizations to fill prescriptions, and implementing unnecessary and discriminatory step protocols.

Florida Insurance Commissioner Kevin M. McCarty says he's committed to making sure insurers aren't being discriminatory or inconsistent with Florida law.

Cigna didn't immediately respond to a request for a comment.

The state didn't mention whether the other insurers listed in the complaint are being investigated.