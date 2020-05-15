Weather Worries Shut Down Coronavirus Testing Sites

  • a close up of hands handling a field testing kit for the virus. the hands open a plastic wrapper with a tube inside.
    A hralth care professional unwraps a coronavirus testing kit in Manatee County.
    Manatee County Government

The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced Thursday that 10 drive-through coronavirus testing sites and four walk-up testing sites will be closed beginning Friday because of a weather system heading toward the state’s East Coast. 

The testing sites that will be closed are in Brevard, Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Volusia counties.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says a trough of low pressure moving through the Florida Straits could organize over the northwestern Bahamas and become the first named storm of the 2020 hurricane season.

It could bring winds up to 40 mph, lightning and thunderstorms with heavy rain, according to the Division of Emergency Management.  If it develops, it would be named Arthur.

The testing sites will reopen Monday. 

coronavirus testing
Coronavirus
COVID-19

