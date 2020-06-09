UNF Unveils Draft Plan To Reopen Campus, Gather Feedback

The University of North Florida is planning several town hall meetings and a web portal to take suggestions on how to reopen to students this fall.



UNF released a draft of its reopening plan Monday.

The post-coronavirus-shutdown guidelines call for a mix of remote and in-person classes, reduced class sizes, and new occupancy limits in buildings, classrooms and residence halls.



Face masks will also be required in common indoor areas and where social distancing isn’t possible outdoors.

Plus, the school is developing a smart-phone COVID-19 daily-screening app that everyone, including visitors, will be required to use before coming on campus.

UNF trustees said the reopening plan is a work in progress.

