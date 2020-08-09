Test Sites Quickly Attract Thousands For COVID-19 Vaccine Study

By Phil Galewitz / Kaiser Health News & JoNel Aleccia / Kaiser Health News 1 hour ago
  • person holding syringe and vial
    Coronavirus vaccine trials have drawn far more interest than typically seen for other clinical trials.
    CDC

Dr. Eric Coe jumped at the chance to help test a COVID-19 vaccine.

At his urging, so did his girlfriend, his son and his daughter-in-law. All received shots this past week at Accel Research Sites, a clinical trials facility in DeLand.

“My main purpose in doing this was so I could spend more time with my family and grandchildren,” Coe said, noting that he’s seen them only outside and from a distance since March.

“There’s a lot less risk to getting the vaccine than contracting the virus,” said Coe, 74, a retired cardiologist. “The worst thing that can happen is if I get the placebo.”

The Coes’ eagerness to offer up their bodies to science reflects the widespread public interest in participating in the pivotal, late-stage clinical trials of the first two COVID vaccine candidates in the United States.

Dr. Eric Coe, 74, a retired cardiologist from Leesburg, jumped at the chance to help test a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinical research site in DeLand.
Credit Dr. Eric Coe via Kaiser Health News

Those trials began rolling out July 27. During the next two months, vaccine makers hope to recruit 60,000 Americans to roll up their sleeves to test the two vaccines, one made by Pfizer and BioNTech, a German company, and the other by biotech startup Moderna. While small tests earlier this year showed the preventives were safe and led to participants developing antibodies against the virus, the final phase 3 testing is designed to prove whether the vaccine reduces the risk of infection.

Amid a pandemic that in the U.S. has caused roughly 5 million infections and nearly 160,000 deaths while decimating the economy, the vaccine trials have drawn far more interest than is typical for a clinical trial, organizers said.

Also, the test sites pay volunteers as much as $2,000 for completing the two-year study.

“We have no shortage of volunteers and we have thousands of people interested in participating,” said Dr. Ella Grach, CEO of M3-Wake Research of Raleigh, North Carolina, which is conducting vaccine trials at six sites.

Paul Evans, president of Velocity Clinical Research in nearby Durham, said his company plans to recruit more than 10,000 volunteers in seven states to test COVID vaccines. At least four of Velocity’s sites – in Ohio, California and Oregon – have already started injecting volunteers with the Moderna vaccine.

“It’s been phenomenal,” he said. Patient recruitment is one of the biggest challenges to running trials, but this time patients have been eager to sign up.

“I’ve been working in this business for 30 years,” said Evans. “Outside of a COVID study, you might have to reach out to four or five, up to 10 people to find [one person] who is suitable.”

Other vaccine candidates are being tested abroad and more tests will be launched in the U.S. later this year.

People 18 and older are eligible to participate in the trials, and Moderna and Pfizer are pushing to include high-risk individuals such as health workers, the elderly and people with chronic conditions such as diabetes and asthma. Organizers are also seeking to enroll Blacks and Hispanics, groups hit hard by the virus.

The vaccine makers have contracted with dozens of clinical research sites across the country. About 15 have started inoculating, and it will likely take until September for all volunteers to get their first shot. The participants will get a booster shot about a month later. They are asked to keep an electronic diary to record any symptoms. Because the virus is widespread across the country, the studies are expected to be able to note differences between infection rates in those who got the vaccine and those who received a placebo.

Government health experts say they hope to know if the vaccines are working by this fall. If the trials are successful, it would likely take until early next year before a vaccine could gain federal approval to start widespread distribution.

To determine effectiveness, half of the trial participants will receive the vaccine and half a placebo.

Eric and Lisa Coe volunteered for a COVID-19 vaccine trial in DeLand after a recommendation from Eric’s father.
Credit Mary Shambora

Coe, who lives in Leesburg, said that several hours after getting his shot on a Saturday he developed chills and was tired, symptoms that lasted until Sunday afternoon. “I’m virtually certain that I did not get a placebo because normal saline would not do that,” he said. His daughter-in-law, Lisa Coe, 46, said she did not have any reaction other than soreness at the injection site.

“We are eager to get the vaccine and get on with the normal course of our lives,” she said. “I’m not too worried about my own health, but I am worried about unknowingly transmitting it to anyone at risk.”

Dr. Bruce Rankin, a physician investigator at Accel, said more than 1,000 adults have volunteered there already.

Accel recruits on social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram. It prescreens volunteers to make sure they understand what’s expected, to learn their basic health history and get other demographic information such as race.

“I thought the opportunity to be part of something like this would be very cool,” said Ginny Capiot, 45, of Fayetteville, North Carolina. “I believe it’s pretty safe and there wasn’t much to lose.”

Capiot works in the marketing department at a hospital, where her diabetes puts her at increased risk of serious complications from the coronavirus.

Her visit to the test site last week lasted about three hours. After she filled out paperwork, health workers registered her temperature and other vital signs, gave her a COVID-19 test via a nasal swab and then took some blood. After Capiot was inoculated, she had to wait in a room in case she had any reaction. She did not.

“My arm is not even sore,” she said a couple of days after the vaccination.

Volunteers in Central Florida are paid as much as $1,200 over the course of the two-year Accel trial. Participants in the Velocity-run trials will each receive $1,962 in compensation for time and travel. But Evans said many are motivated by altruism.

Volunteers at the Accel site in DeLand are paid as much as $1,200 over the course of the two-year trial.
Credit Google Maps

“They understand a couple of things,” he said. “This has to happen for us to get a resolution or a solution to the pandemic. They also understand that there’s a chance if they get the active vaccine and it works, they will benefit.”

Not everyone is excited to test the unproven vaccine.

Dr. Atoya Adams, principal investigator for AB Clinical Trials, which is testing the Moderna vaccine in Las Vegas, said recruiting efforts there found that some people were confused or skeptical. They mistakenly worried they could contract COVID-19 from the vaccine.

The vaccines do not include any live virus. Earlier, smaller studies showed few major safety issues.

Adams has spent a lot of time on the phone, explaining that the vaccine appears safe and that volunteers are needed to see whether it’s effective. “I’ve literally had to tell patients in prescreening, it’s something I would feel safe giving to myself or my family,” she said.

George Washington University in Washington, D.C., hopes to enroll 500 people at its testing site, and it received inquiries from at least that many in just the first week of recruitment.

“It’s been overwhelming and really highlights that everyone understands the need for a vaccine,” said Dr. David Diemert, professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

To gain an ethnically and racially diverse group, the university reached out to food banks, senior living communities and churches looking for volunteers. Participants can get paid nearly $1,100.

In Mississippi, the Hattiesburg Clinic has generated strong interest among potential volunteers, especially among health care personnel.

“People who care for these COVID patients have a very healthy fear of this illness,” said Rambod Rouhbakhsh, chief investigator with MediSync Clinical Research, whose Moderna vaccine trial site is the only one in Mississippi.

He expects no trouble reaching people who would be at high risk of COVID complications, including those who are obese or have diabetes or heart disease. “In southern Mississippi, there are plenty of people who meet the high-risk categories,” he said.

Tags: 
vaccines

Related Content

Prices For COVID-19 Vaccines Are Starting To Come Into Focus

By Aug 6, 2020

How much will vaccines against the coronavirus cost? Even though none has finished clinical testing, some clues about pricing are starting to emerge.

Cambridge, Mass.-based Moderna, one of the leading horses in the vaccine race, has already made deals at between $32 and $37 per dose of its experimental coronavirus vaccine in agreements with some foreign countries, rattling consumer advocates, who fear an unfair deal for U.S. taxpayers.

Public Health Expert Calls To Repair Distrust In A COVID-19 Vaccine

By Aug 1, 2020

Scientists are in a sprint to find a vaccine that could stamp out the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, said on Friday he's "cautiously optimistic" that a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine will be ready for distribution in early 2021.

Vaccine Candidate Delivers Protection In A Single Shot (In Monkeys)

By Jul 30, 2020

Nobody is eager to be stuck by a needle twice, so naturally many would view a COVID-19 vaccine that provides disease protection after a single injection as a good thing.

Two new studies released Thursday suggest that might be possible.

Public Health Experts Fear A Hasty FDA Signoff On Coronavirus Vaccine

By Arthur Allen / Kaiser News Service Jul 29, 2020
vaccine being injected into arm
Associated Press

The vaccine trial that Vice President Mike Pence kicked off in Miami on Monday gives the United States the tiniest chance of being ready to vaccinate millions of Americans just before Election Day.

It’s a possibility that fills many public health experts with dread.

Pence Visits Univ. Of Miami As Vaccine Trials Enters Phase 3

By WLRN Jul 28, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence
WLRN

Vice President Mike Pence came to the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine on Monday, announcing the school's participation in Phase 3 trials in the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

Volunteers Wanted To Help DeLand Lab Test Coronavirus Vaccine

By Danielle Prieur / WMFE Jul 23, 2020
Prescreening for the clinical trials is ongoing. Trials could begin as early as next week.
Charles Deluvio via WMFE

A DeLand research laboratory is looking for 2,500 participants who are in good health and at high risk of being exposed to the coronavirus for a vaccine trial. 

“So that would include people like our hospital workers. Doctors, nurses, supporting staff. We’re looking for people that work in grocery stores,” says Bruce Rankin, medical research director of Accel Research Sites. “We’re looking for teachers. People that work in the theme parks.”