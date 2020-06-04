State Reports Second Highest Daily Jump In COVID-19 Cases

The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported an increase of 1,317 positive coronavirus tests.



It’s the second-highest number of new cases recorded in a day for the state since the outbreak began. The only time the state reported more cases was six weeks ago on April 17 when 1,413 people tested positive.

The total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state now stands at 58,764.

The Department reported the results of almost 29,000 tests since Tuesday. That’s in line with the average daily number of tests reported over the past two weeks.

The department reported 190 new infections in the Tampa Bay region. Ninety-nine of them were in Hillsborough County - a new one-day high for the county.

The report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

State health officials also reported 36 coronavirus-related deaths since Tuesday, bringing the total deaths to 2,566.

The Florida Department of Health reported five deaths in the Tampa Bay area, and provided information on three of them:

Hillsborough County: Two men; ages 66 and 91

Polk County: An 81-year-old woman.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3:

Hillsborough: 2,384

Pinellas: 1,361

Manatee: 1,110

Polk: 1,074

Sarasota: 649

Pasco: 398

Hernando: 118

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 3: 1,317/36

June 2: 617/70

June 1: 667/9

May 31: 739/4

May 30: 927/34

May 29: 1,212/49

May 28: 651/45

May 27: 379/60

May 26: 509/7

May 25: 879/15

May 24: 740/4

May 23: 676/4

May 22: 776/46

May 21: 1,204/48

