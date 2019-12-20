Speaker Oliva Says House Will Investigate Moffitt’s China Connection

By 1 hour ago
  • Jose Oliva asked Rep. Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, to lead the investigation into Moffitt and other state institutions.
    Jose Oliva asked Rep. Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, to lead the investigation into Moffitt and other state institutions.
    Florida House of Representatives
Originally published on December 20, 2019 8:40 am

House Speaker Jose Oliva is calling for further investigation into the Moffitt Cancer Center and its ties to China after the center’s CEO, director and four researchers announced their resignations on Wednesday.

Olivia asked Rep. Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, to lead the investigation into Moffitt and other state institutions.

“The news coming out of Moffitt Cancer Center are of great concern and compel further investigation,” Oliva said in a statement released Thursday. “While Moffitt’s leadership acted swiftly and decisively, a deeper look into this and all of our institutions is in order.”

Moffitt’s CEO and President Dr. Alan List resigned along with the center’s director Thomas Sellers and four researchers for violating conflict of interest rules while working with China, according to a statement from the hospital.

RELATED: Moffitt Cancer Center President, Director Resign Amid China Investigation

Moffitt began investigating after the National Institutes of Health warned all of its grant recipients about foreign efforts to influence or compromise U.S. researchers.

Moffitt conducted an internal review of employee collaborations with research institutions in China. The review centered on participation in a Chinese program called “Thousand Talents,” which recruits researchers and academics from around the world, the hospital said.

Officials said the hospital found several compliance violations but found no indications that its research was compromised.

In his statement, Olivia said the House will do everything in its power to hold people and institutions accountable.

“Floridians, and all Americans, should be greatly concerned at both the potential theft of intellectual property and the corruption it implies,” Olivia wrote. “Compromising our public health and research institutions puts all of us at risk.

The hospital announced that Moffitt’s board chairman Timothy J. Adams will oversee the center while a national search is conducted for a new CEO.

Tags: 
Moffitt Cancer Center
China investigation
Dr. Alan List
resignations

Related Content

Moffitt Cancer Center President, Director Resign Amid China Investigation

By Dec 18, 2019

Updated at 3 p.m. ET:

The president and CEO of Moffitt Cancer Center resigned on Wednesday amid an investigation into Chinese efforts to influence or compromise U.S. researchers.

Cancer Patients In Central Florida Will Be Able to Enroll in Phase 1 Trials

By Danielle Prieur / WMFE Sep 19, 2019
Flickr Creative Commons

AdventHealth and Moffitt Cancer Center are teaming up to offer life-saving therapies to patients with hard-to-treat cancers in Central Florida. 

'Cancer Vaccine' Human Trials Underway At Moffitt

By Aug 29, 2019

The first human clinical trial is underway at Moffitt Cancer Center with what researchers are calling a "cancer vaccine."

Health News Florida's Daylina Miller spoke with Patricia Lawman, the co-founder of Tampa-based Morphogenesis. The immunotherapy company developed the vaccine, which is injected into cancer patients to help their immune systems identify and destroy tumors. 

The Phase I clinical trial for the vaccine, called ImmuneFX, is being tested on patients with severe cutaneous melanoma.