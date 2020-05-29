Social Distancing No Longer Required At Pinellas County Beaches

By 43 minutes ago
  • Signs will remain in place at Pinellas County beaches, encouraging visitors to follow the best practices to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
    DAYLINA MILLER/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA
Originally published on May 29, 2020 6:15 am

Visitors to Pinellas County beaches are no longer required to practice social distancing.

Public pools and playgrounds will also be allowed to operate at full capacity.

These changes lifted rules that exceed the state’s requirements for safeguarding against the coronavirus pandemic.

Signs will remain in place at the beaches, encouraging visitors to follow the best practices to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Hotel pools and playgrounds at childcare facilities can operate at full capacity starting today.

Changes at other public pools – including at apartment and condo complexes --and public playgrounds go into effect Monday.

Pinellas County Commissioners still urge residents to wear face coverings in public and practice social distancing.

