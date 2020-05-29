Social Distancing No Longer Required At Pinellas County Beaches

Visitors to Pinellas County beaches are no longer required to practice social distancing.

Public pools and playgrounds will also be allowed to operate at full capacity.



CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

These changes lifted rules that exceed the state’s requirements for safeguarding against the coronavirus pandemic.

Signs will remain in place at the beaches, encouraging visitors to follow the best practices to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Hotel pools and playgrounds at childcare facilities can operate at full capacity starting today.

Changes at other public pools – including at apartment and condo complexes --and public playgrounds go into effect Monday.

Pinellas County Commissioners still urge residents to wear face coverings in public and practice social distancing.

