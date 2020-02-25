Settlement Reached On Medicaid Reviews

By 5 minutes ago
  • CREDIT: iStock
    CREDIT: iStock

A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit alleging Florida did not properly determine whether Medicaid beneficiaries could continue qualifying for coverage when they lose their initial eligibility, according to court documents.

The lawsuit was filed in August in federal court in Jacksonville on behalf of Clayton Harrell, a former foster child who received Medicaid benefits through an adoption-assistance program, and Austin Trueblood, who has Down syndrome and received Medicaid benefits because he qualified for Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, through the U.S. Social Security Administration.

The lawsuit said circumstances led to the men losing Medicaid eligibility through the adoption-assistance program and the link to SSI. But it alleged the state failed to follow requirements to determine whether the men could continue to receive Medicaid benefits based on other factors, a process known as conducting “ex parte” reviews.

Court documents filed this month said the plaintiffs had reached a settlement with the Florida Department of Children and Families and the Agency for Health Care Administration, which largely administer the state Medicaid program. The documents indicate the state agreed to make a series of changes to ensure that reviews are conducted in such situations.

“The settlement agreement provides for system enhancements and modifications in defendants’ processes to ensure ex parte reviewees receive pre-termination eligibility reviews and notice of those reviews,” one of the documents said.

“The settlement agreement also provides for reporting of progress regarding the system enhancements and modifications to plaintiffs’ counsel.”

Tags: 
Medicaid

Related Content

Proposed Medicaid Changes Draw Bipartisan Criticism

By News Service of Florida Feb 17, 2020

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma said the federal agency has received more than 4,000 comments on a proposed Medicaid regulation that is taking bipartisan heat.

Medicaid Chief Says New Rule Would Be ‘Crippling’

By Christine Sexton – News Service of Florida Feb 13, 2020

The administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis, a steadfast supporter of President Donald Trump, is raising concerns about a proposed federal rule that would strike a financial blow to the state’s Medicaid program if allowed to go into effect. 

Senate Weighs Medicaid Retroactivity Issue

By News Service of Florida Jan 30, 2020
Stethoscope on a pile of dollars.
Flickr Creative Commons

A Senate panel has twice delayed considering legislation that would make permanent a move to eliminate a 90-day period in which people could retroactively apply for Medicaid coverage. 

Pharmacists Say They Take Hit In Medicaid

By Christine Sexton - News Service of Florida Jan 31, 2020
Pharmacy Technician amongst two shelves of prescription pills.
Daylina Miller/Health News Florida

Amid a legislative tussle with millions of dollars on the line, people who operate pharmacies in Florida contend they are getting short-changed by the state. 

House Plan Would Boost Nursing Home Money

By Jan 29, 2020
Older hand holding another hand
NPR

House Speaker Jose Oliva recently referred to hospitals and other health care providers as modern-day “robber barons,” but a proposed spending plan unveiled Tuesday does not propose Medicaid reductions to the providers’ bottom lines. 