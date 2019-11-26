Red Tide Affects Gulf Coast Fishing Through The Holidays

By 1 hour ago
  • Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website
    Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website
Originally published on November 25, 2019 1:14 pm

The holidays provide extra time for fishing along the Gulf coast, but some popular species are not for keeps due to red tide.

Snook, red drum and spotted seatrout are all catch and release from Pasco County down to Collier County.

The regulation from state wildlife officials will last until spring of 2020 because of toxic red tide algae blooms in west coast waters.

RELATED: Red Tide And Human Health: Researchers Study 'Chronic Exposure'

As of Friday, there were low concentrations of the red tide organism in Pinellas to high concentrations in Collier.

Fish kills were recently reported in Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, and Collier counties.

Anglers will be permitted to keep red drum and seatrout again after May 31. The regular snook season begins again in September 2020.

Tags: 
Red Tide
fish kills
pasco
collier

Related Content

State Says It Is Ready To Address Red Tide In Atlantic

By Oct 3, 2018
Facebook

Florida has money and resources ready as red tide that has lingered along the Gulf Coast has been detected in Palm Beach County’s coastal waters, Gov. Rick Scott’s office said Tuesday. 

Possible Red Tide Closes Beaches On Florida's Atlantic Coast

By Oct 1, 2018
Facebook

An airborne irritant has closed at least six beaches in one county along Florida's Atlantic coast.

New Outbreak Of Red Tide Shows Up In Northwest Florida

By Sep 20, 2018
Dead fish on the shore of a beach.
Stephen Splane / WUSF Public Media

Another part of Florida is dealing with an outbreak of the toxic algae bloom known as red tide.

Media outlets report that red tide has now showed up in northwest Florida. 