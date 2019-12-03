Recovery Care Centers Re-Emerge In House

By News Service of Florida 5 minutes ago
  • Associated Press

A long-debated proposal that would allow health-care facilities known as recovery care centers has re-emerged in the Florida House for the 2020 legislative session. 

Rep. Cyndi Stevenson, R-Saint Johns, filed a bill (HB 827) last week that would allow the licensure of recovery care centers, where patients could stay up to 72 hours after undergoing surgery in hospitals or ambulatory surgical centers.

The bill says recovery care services would be “postsurgical and post-diagnostic medical and general nursing care provided to a patient for whom acute care hospitalization is not required and uncomplicated recovery is reasonably expected.”

House Republican leaders have repeatedly pursued the recovery-care center idea in recent years, but the Senate has not gone along. The 2020 legislative session starts Jan. 14.

Tags: 
recovery care centers
surgical centers
patient care

Related Content

Medical Records Debate Re-Emerges

By Jim Saunders – News Service of Florida May 31, 2019
Douglas R. Clifford / Tampa Bay Times

Nearly 15 years after Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment about access to records in medical-malpractice cases, a Jacksonville hospital has launched a federal lawsuit arguing it should be shielded from being required to turn over documents to a patient.