patient care

-
A long-debated proposal that would allow health-care facilities known as recovery care centers has re-emerged in the Florida House for the 2020…
-
Nearly 15 years after Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment about access to records in medical-malpractice cases, a Jacksonville hospital has…
-
Floridians gave high marks to their hospital stays, but low marks to care in emergency rooms, according to a national poll by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson…
-
Patients overwhelmed by the maze of disease diagnosis and treatment are reaching out to professional medical navigators who can offer advice and…