'Radical' Rise In Younger Coronavirus Cases Is Fueling Florida's Recent Spike, DeSantis Says

By 20 minutes ago
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis attributed the sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the state to residents in their 20s and 30s
    Gov. Ron DeSantis attributed the sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the state to residents in their 20s and 30s
    WFSU
Originally published on June 20, 2020 6:23 pm

Pointing to a “significant” increase in the number of coronavirus cases among younger people, Governor Ron DeSantis reiterated the need for Floridians to practice social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

During a news conference on Saturday, DeSantis attributed the sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the state to residents in their 20s and 30s – who may not be as vulnerable for serious illness but still run the risk of spreading the virus to older residents.

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

“That’s evidence that there’s transmission within those communities, particularly the 20s and 30s,” DeSantis said. “So again, not huge clinical consequences, but in terms of spread and some of the other vulnerable populations, it’s certainly a cause for concern.

“Our cases are shifting in a radical direction younger,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis pointed to the drop in the median age of those testing positive since testing began in March.

At that point, DeSantis said the median age of positive cases was 65. That number gradually dropped into the 50s as testing ramped up.

NEWSLETTER: Sign Up For Coronavirus Updates From Health News Florida

But with the spike of positive cases reported this past week – Florida set a record on Saturday with 4,049 new cases in 24 hours, bringing the total to 93,797 – DeSantis said he now sees “a really significant increase in positive tests for people in their 20s and 30s.”

DeSantis specifically pointed to “incredibly low” median ages in Tampa Bay and Central Florida. He said the median age of the 337 Hillsborough County residents who tested positive on Friday was 30, and in Pinellas, the median age was 29 out of the 285 positive cases.

In Orange County, the median age was 29, and in Seminole County, it was 27.

Saturday’s report from the Florida Department of Health also showed a 17-year-old male from Pasco County died on Friday -- the first fatality in the state of a person under 18.

“What we’ve seen is basically concurrent with the rise in the cases has been a decline in the median age of the people who are testing positive,” DeSantis said. “That is a really significant skew.”

DeSantis again stressed that residents should heed local social distancing guidelines to help prevent the spread, including social distancing and following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to wear face coverings in public.

To help combat the spread, DeSantis said he has asked Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees to re-issue a public health advisory with some updated information. This includes urging the elderly and those with significant health conditions to limit their exposure outside their homes and avoid crowds.

“Most people are doing a great job,” DeSantis said, “but we really need everybody on board – particularly some of the places that are frequented by some of the younger people.”

DeSantis, however, stopped short of suggesting the state would step up its enforcement and scale back on its Phase 2 status. Instead, he’s looking to local governments to issue guidance on how to best control the spread within their communities – and to enforce those regulations.

“I think statewide penalties would be problematic for a whole host of reasons,” DeSantis said. “I think we just have to trust people and give them the opportunities to do the good things and make good decisions. I think that tends to work better than to mandate this, and mandate that.

“We’re going to trust people to make good decisions.”

Tags: 
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

DeSantis To Keep State Open Despite Surge In Coronavirus Cases

By christine sexton - news service of florida Jun 17, 2020

Saying society needs to "function," Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed Tuesday to keep Florida open despite a recent surge in the number of people infected with COVID-19.

Florida Officials Spar Over Rising COVID-19 Cases

By Jun 17, 2020

In Florida, where there's a surge of new COVID-19 cases, officials are divided over what to do about it. The state saw 2,783 new cases Tuesday. It was the third time in the past seven days that Florida set a new daily record.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republican officials, including President Trump, say the rising number of new cases was expected and is mostly the result of increased testing. Florida is now testing more than 200,000 people a week, more than double the number tested weekly in mid-May.

Coronavirus Mystery: Are Kids Less Likely To Catch It Than Adults Are?

By Jun 20, 2020

Why the coronavirus appears to affect children differently than it affects adults is one of the great mysteries of the current pandemic.

And it's a question that Rosalind Eggo, an assistant professor of mathematical modeling from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and her colleagues have tried to answer.

"What we found was that people under 20 were about half as susceptible to infection as people over 20," Eggo says.

Amid New Surge In Florida Virus Cases, Children Resume Sports Across State

By Emma McAvoy / WUFT Jun 18, 2020
The 9U Gatorball baseball team takes a knee on the field after its practice at Jonesville Park in Gainesville on Tuesday.
Lauren Witte / WUFT

Fifteen-year-old softball player Riley Diedrick wanted nothing more than to race alongside her friends.