Ocala Mayor Vetoes Mask Ordinance Passed By City Council

By Joe Byrnes / WMFE 1 hour ago
  • woman wearing mask
    More than 500 medical professionals had signed a petition asking the council for a mask mandate.
    npr

Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn has vetoed a mask ordinance passed by the city council.

The council approved the mask ordinance 4-1 as a measure to combat the coronavirus. The same four votes would be needed to override the veto.

The ordinance would have applied to businesses, churches and government offices.

In a letter, Guinn says the ordinance violates religious freedom and puts an unfair burden on business owners. He says the government cannot mandate that medical devices be worn.

The ordinance would have required workers to wear face coverings indoors, and business owners to post signs, make announcements and make reasonable requests to visitors who were not wearing a mask.

Business owners could be fined $25 per violation after a couple of warnings.

Councilman Matt Wardell had offered the ordinance as a compromise after a broader mandate failed to get four votes.

More than 500 medical professionals had signed a petition asking the council for a mask mandate.

Tags: 
masks
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Ocala

Related Content

Fight Over Leon Co. Mask Order Goes To Appeals Court

By Aug 6, 2020
State Rep. Anthony Sabatini
News Service of Florida

A battle about the constitutionality of a Leon County ordinance that requires people to wear face masks to try to curb the spread of COVID-19 is headed to a state appeals court.

Fried Launches 'Be Smart Florida' Campaign To Fight COVID-19

By Blaise Gainey Aug 4, 2020

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is launching a new campaign aimed at defeating COVID-19. Fried introduced the new initiative, called ‘Be Smart Florida,” Monday morning.

“S.M.A.R.T. is an acronym that stands for; S - social distance, M - mask up, A - avoid large crowds, R - remember to wash your hands, and T - throw away disposable items like gloves, masks, and wipes," said Fried.

'Please Tell Me My Life Is Worth A LITTLE Of Your Discomfort,' Nurse Pleads

By Anna Almendrala / Kaiser Health News Jul 7, 2020
Nilu Patel, a certified registered nurse anesthetist
Nilu Patel

When an employee told a group of 20-somethings they needed face masks to enter his fast-food restaurant, one woman fired off a stream of expletives. “Isn’t this Orange County?” snapped a man in the group. “We don’t have to wear masks!”

Sen. McConnell Says Americans Must Have 'No Stigma' In Wearing Face Masks

By Jun 29, 2020

A growing number of leading Republicans are publicly embracing expert-recommended face masks as a means to slowing the spread of the deadly coronavirus, in the wake of more than 125,000 Americans killed by the virus.

In recent months, the topic of wearing masks has become politically divisive, despite official health guidance that they are one of the best defenses to restricting the spread of the deadly respiratory disease, COVID-19, from one person to another.

Despite Mask Wars, Americans Support Aggressive Measures To Stop COVID-19, Poll Finds

By editor Aug 4, 2020

With the national death toll from COVID-19 passing the grim 150,000 mark, an NPR/Ipsos poll finds broad support for a single, national strategy to address the pandemic and more aggressive measures to contain it.

Two-thirds of respondents said they believe the U.S. is handling the pandemic worse than other countries, and most want the federal government to take extensive action to slow the spread of the coronavirus, favoring a top-down approach to reopening schools and businesses.